Police identify man, 42, fatally shot in Elm Park; no arrests yet
The 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Elm Park on Friday night has been identified as Keith Keita, according to an NYPD spokesman. Keita was shot multiple times in the torso near the intersection of Morningstar Road and Kalver Place at 8:46 p.m., police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 min
|Mets Mad Hatter
|43,673
|Skype Names
|20 min
|hwstudios
|14
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|29 min
|Enforcer
|335,692
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|33 min
|Active Member
|3,064
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Warrior X
|2,422
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|SweLL GirL
|26,723
|Joey Chiappetti
|5 hr
|Yew Yell
|1
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|BGXX
|1,169
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC