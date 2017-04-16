Police identify man, 42, fatally shot...

Police identify man, 42, fatally shot in Elm Park; no arrests yet

The 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Elm Park on Friday night has been identified as Keith Keita, according to an NYPD spokesman. Keita was shot multiple times in the torso near the intersection of Morningstar Road and Kalver Place at 8:46 p.m., police said.

