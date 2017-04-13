Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be ...

Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall

Read more: Lowell Sun

Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. Nile Rodgers will receive a special honor at the event held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

