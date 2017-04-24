Parks Dept. to build Queens healing g...

Parks Dept. to build Queens healing garden to support cancer care

A healing garden is planned for Kissena Corridor Park Conservancy, across the street from New York-Presbyterian/Queens' Julia and Ned Arnold Center for Radiatio. The City Parks Department has plans to fight cancer by building a healing garden in Queens where oncology patients can take a breather and enjoy nature in between treatments.

