Parks Dept. to build Queens healing garden to support cancer care
A healing garden is planned for Kissena Corridor Park Conservancy, across the street from New York-Presbyterian/Queens' Julia and Ned Arnold Center for Radiatio. The City Parks Department has plans to fight cancer by building a healing garden in Queens where oncology patients can take a breather and enjoy nature in between treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman sues 73-year-old boss for grabbing her cr... (Apr '13)
|8 min
|becht bris
|7
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|24 min
|jimi-yank
|44,152
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|39 min
|doomed to believe
|13,192
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|314,023
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO
|3,743
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|The REAL Enforcer
|336,185
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Barbara R
|1,570
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC