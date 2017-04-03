Pace University dorm fire forces evac...

Pace University dorm fire forces evacuation in lower Manhattan

Read more: New York Daily News

An electrical fire sent smoke billowing from Pace University in lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of the school's dorms as a precaution, FDNY officials said. The blaze broke out at about 3:30 p.m. by the college's One Pace Plaza building on Spruce St. near William St. The building houses classrooms and administrative offices, officials said.

New York, NY

