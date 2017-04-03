Pace University dorm fire forces evacuation in lower Manhattan
An electrical fire sent smoke billowing from Pace University in lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of the school's dorms as a precaution, FDNY officials said. The blaze broke out at about 3:30 p.m. by the college's One Pace Plaza building on Spruce St. near William St. The building houses classrooms and administrative offices, officials said.
