OSHA finds subcontractor responsible for death on DoBro construction site
Safety officials found a subcontractor working on GFI Capital Resource Group's hotel development site in Downtown Brooklyn responsible for an accident that resulted in a construction worker's death late last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier this month ruled that N.Y.D. & E. Group, an Ozone Park-based foundation contractor working at the site, failed to maintain conditions that were "free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the President
|4 min
|2 Dogs
|70
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|5 min
|2 Dogs
|2,488
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|18 min
|2 Dogs
|1,070
|Should TV pay Baseball or should Baseball pay TV?
|43 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|46 min
|jimi-yank
|6,504
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|unreals_dad
|16,229
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,995
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,177
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|NEMO
|3,732
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Ben
|1,569
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC