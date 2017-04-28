OSHA finds subcontractor responsible ...

OSHA finds subcontractor responsible for death on DoBro construction site

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Safety officials found a subcontractor working on GFI Capital Resource Group's hotel development site in Downtown Brooklyn responsible for an accident that resulted in a construction worker's death late last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier this month ruled that N.Y.D. & E. Group, an Ozone Park-based foundation contractor working at the site, failed to maintain conditions that were "free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the President 4 min 2 Dogs 70
We VS We (Nov '09) 5 min 2 Dogs 2,488
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 18 min 2 Dogs 1,070
Should TV pay Baseball or should Baseball pay TV? 43 min ThomasA 2
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 46 min jimi-yank 6,504
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr unreals_dad 16,229
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,995
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 336,177
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr NEMO 3,732
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Fri Ben 1,569
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC