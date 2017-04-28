OSHA finds subcontractor responsible for death on DoBro construction site

Safety officials found a subcontractor working on GFI Capital Resource Group's hotel development site in Downtown Brooklyn responsible for an accident that resulted in a construction worker's death late last year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier this month ruled that N.Y.D. & E. Group, an Ozone Park-based foundation contractor working at the site, failed to maintain conditions that were "free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees."

