One Arrest Made in Monday's Battery Shooting, Police Say

15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The city police department has arrested one of the two men wanted for questioning after a shooting near the Battery in Lower Manhattan left two people wounded Monday. Jason Wright, 37, who is the suspect above in the plaid shirt, was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other charges.

