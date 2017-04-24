Offended By 'Greedy Jewish Landlord' Remark? 'Too Bad.'
He just believes a cabal of "greedy Jewish landlords" is conspiring, funded by money from Israel, to conduct "ethnic cleansing" of black and Latino residents from Harlem. He believes the Jewish media are covering it up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|9 min
|Susanm
|16,238
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 min
|Brian_G
|314,026
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|35 min
|Well Well
|147
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|45 min
|NEMO
|3,745
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|44,183
|Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Neighbor
|123
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,197
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Ben
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC