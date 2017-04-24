Off-duty NYC police officer arrested in fatal DWI accident
A New York City police officer has been arrested in an off-duty drunken driving accident in Queens that killed a 22-year-old woman. Police say 22-year-old Vanessa Raghubar, of Elmont, was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway in South Ozone Park early Sunday morning when she was rear-ended by a car driven by off-duty Police Officer Neville Smith.
