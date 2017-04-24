NYPD seeks two persons of interest af...

NYPD seeks two persons of interest after Battery Park shooting

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police are eyeing two men they say are wanted for a horrific Battery Park shooting that left a ferry ticket seller and an innocent woman bystander wounded, officials said Tuesday. The two suspects are being considered "persons of interest" in the Monday afternoon shooting inside the Lower Manhattan greenspace, officials said.

