NYPD seeks two persons of interest after Battery Park shooting
Police are eyeing two men they say are wanted for a horrific Battery Park shooting that left a ferry ticket seller and an innocent woman bystander wounded, officials said Tuesday. The two suspects are being considered "persons of interest" in the Monday afternoon shooting inside the Lower Manhattan greenspace, officials said.
