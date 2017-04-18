NYPD seeks people who saw Judge Abdus-Salaam before body found

The NYPD took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask the public for information about the final days of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, whose body was found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday from an apparent suicide. The NYPD took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask the public for information about the final days of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, whose body was found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday from an apparent suicide.

