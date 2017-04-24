NYPD detective charged in drunken dri...

NYPD detective charged in drunken driving crash that killed woman

3 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An off-duty NYPD detective who killed a 22-year-old woman in a booze-fueled crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Sunday was ordered held without bail. An off-duty NYPD detective who killed a 22-year-old woman in a booze-fueled crash in Queens was ordered held without bail during a brief hospital arraignment Wednesday, officials said.

