NYPD Deems Judge's Death 'Suspicious'...

NYPD Deems Judge's Death 'Suspicious' After Leaning Toward Suicide

Police have distributed a poster asking for information, accompanied by a picture of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, photographed in 2013, dressed in a cream-colored jacket and pearls with wire-rimmed eyeglasses. The body of Associate Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to be appointed to New York's Court of Appeals, was found dead in the Hudson River on April 12. At first, clues led authorities to believe she committed suicide: There appeared to be no signs of trauma on her body, she was fully clothed and there were no obvious signs that a crime had taken place.

