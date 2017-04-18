NYPD crossing guard charged with assault on Staten Island
Katherine Gabel, 55, was charged with third-degree assault, according to a NYPD spokesman. Police said the victim received a black eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 min
|Paul Yanks
|44,033
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|3,555
|Trump and Russia
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|2
|Rangers talk back (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|7,824
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,061
|Women going topless will change the dating scen...
|2 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Susanm
|313,923
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Ben
|1,540
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC