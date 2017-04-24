Nyc TLC worker guilty of recording co-workers in the bathroom

A clerical worker for the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission faces up to three years behind bars after he was caught filming his co-workers using the bathroom. Prosecutors said he planted a small USB camera under a sink in a unisex bathroom last summer at a building on 47th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, that houses offices for the TLC and the Office of Administrative Hearings and Trials, or OATH.

