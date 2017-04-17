NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turba...

NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped off head

There are 3 comments on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped off head. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A drunken passenger roughed up a Sikh cabbie and snatched the turban off his head in an assault the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime. Harkirat Singh, 25, said the theft of his religious garb was the culmination of a scary encounter early Sunday with a belligerent boozehound and his three buddies that has made him too scared to drive another night shift.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
honkaloogy

North Chili, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
booooooo whoooooooooooooooo
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Goat Lover

Brooklyn, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Atleast they didn't get in my cab.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SUE CITY- SUE

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 2 hrs ago
SUE !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 min Bloody Bill Anderson 3,491
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min TMAN_Mets 43,976
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 min Barbara R 1,350
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 17 min the don 6,464
Trump should apologize publicly for Holocaust R... 34 min PutUSA 1st 1
18 to 25 yr olds should prepare to be drafted f... 2 hr 2 Dogs 5
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 2 hr 2 Dogs 6
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 19 hr Paul Yanks 335,972
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC