There are on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped off head. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A drunken passenger roughed up a Sikh cabbie and snatched the turban off his head in an assault the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime. Harkirat Singh, 25, said the theft of his religious garb was the culmination of a scary encounter early Sunday with a belligerent boozehound and his three buddies that has made him too scared to drive another night shift.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.