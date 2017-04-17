NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped off head
There are 3 comments on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled NYC Sikh taxi driver assaulted, turban ripped off head. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A drunken passenger roughed up a Sikh cabbie and snatched the turban off his head in an assault the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime. Harkirat Singh, 25, said the theft of his religious garb was the culmination of a scary encounter early Sunday with a belligerent boozehound and his three buddies that has made him too scared to drive another night shift.
#1 6 hrs ago
booooooo whoooooooooooooooo
#2 4 hrs ago
Atleast they didn't get in my cab.
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 2 hrs ago
SUE !
