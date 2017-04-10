NYC pol devises plan to force Trump t...

NYC pol devises plan to force Trump to reveal his tax returns

11 hrs ago

Just in time for Tax Day - and protests of President Trump that are planned to accompany it - one city councilman is hoping to use Trump's city golf course as leverage to get a look at his tax returns. Councilman Corey Johnson plans to introduce legislation that would require a very specific subset of vendors with contracts for city concessions to turn over the "personal tax returns of any individual named in the entity."

