NYC pol devises plan to force Trump to reveal his tax returns
Just in time for Tax Day - and protests of President Trump that are planned to accompany it - one city councilman is hoping to use Trump's city golf course as leverage to get a look at his tax returns. Councilman Corey Johnson plans to introduce legislation that would require a very specific subset of vendors with contracts for city concessions to turn over the "personal tax returns of any individual named in the entity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 min
|NEMO
|3,387
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 min
|jimi-yank
|335,854
|Have you ever had fart that smelled so bad, you... (Nov '09)
|10 min
|Fat Freddys Cat
|28
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|22 min
|jimi-yank
|13,873
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|24 min
|Ben
|1,308
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Midtown East 43rd (Nov '13)
|33 min
|brittrem58
|83
|Communication: What it Isn't
|2 hr
|Vincent John Ward
|1
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Lem
|43,824
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC