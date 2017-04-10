NYC pol devises plan to force Trump to reveal his tax returns

Just in time for Tax Day - and protests of President Trump that are planned to accompany it - one city councilman is hoping to use Trump's city golf course as leverage to get a look at his tax returns. Councilman Corey Johnson plans to introduce legislation that would require a very specific subset of vendors with contracts for city concessions to turn over the "personal tax returns of any individual named in the entity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.