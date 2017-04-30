NYC mayor announces plan for free pre...

NYC mayor announces plan for free preschool for 3-year-olds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Free preschool for 4-year-olds was a signature issue that helped New York City's mayor win office in 2013. Now up for re-election, Bill de Blasio wants to add thousands of classroom seats for 3-year-olds, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will North Korea do a "pointy" missile ? 3 min Get back 3
I'd give United Airlines Dr. Dao about $7,500 ... 6 min Perry White 15
TRUMP sends Military to South Pole ! 7 min Perry White 7
Shouting "Fire!" In a crowded theater 9 min Barbara 1
My message to illegal immigrant supporters 19 min Barbara 1
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 38 min Nayy 176
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr Susanm 16,238
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Brian_G 314,026
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr NEMO 3,745
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr NYStateOfMind 44,183
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Paul Yanks 336,197
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 11 hr Ben 1,573
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC