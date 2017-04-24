NYC investigator, eight others accused in $1M mortgage scam
Brooklyn prosecutors along with investigators with the attorney general's office busted the group for money laundering and other charges. A city investigator and eight others were indicted on Monday for orchestrating an elaborate $1 million mortgage fraud scheme from four properties in Brooklyn and Queens, prosecutors said.
