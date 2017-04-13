NYC bus catches fire in midtown Manhattan
A New York City bus caught fire in midtown Manhattan Thursday not far from Grand Central Terminal as the morning rush got under way, witnesses said, with at least one describing it as an "explosion." Photos and video from the scene showed flames and smoke erupting from one side of the bus, with the windows blown out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 min
|jimi-yank
|43,852
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 min
|jimi-yank
|335,867
|Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fata...
|43 min
|Change The Future
|2
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|46 min
|Sweet
|13,149
|AMERICAN JUSTICE - God Help Us All !
|1 hr
|SUE CITY - SUE
|1
|PAUL BLART Hired to Straighten Out UNITED Cops !
|1 hr
|Paul Blart - Mall...
|1
|UNITED to Hire Keystone Cops for Air Police !
|1 hr
|Paul Blart - Mall...
|15
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,434
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|MISTER MISTER
|1,334
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|princekam
|168
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC