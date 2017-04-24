NY Historical Society Center for Women's History Opens Saturday [PHOTOS]
A new display case dedicated to the archived items of tennis legend and women's-right activist Billie Jean King is among the items that will be featured as part of the New-York Historical Society 's new Center for Women's History on its newly renovated and redesigned fourth floor. The floor, opening to the public on Saturday, is dedicated to examining the often overlooked contributions of women in American history through artifacts from the museum's collections, multimedia installations and academic programming.
