Now Casting: L.A.-Shooting Horror Film + More Great Gigs
Today's roundup of casting notices is as versatile as you are! A still-untitled horror flick shooting in L.A. is casting actors for several roles, a union production of "The Three Musketeers" seeks talent, plus more jobs you could be right for! UNTITLED HORROR FILM A still-untitled horror film, billed as "Scream" meets "Unfriended," is casting talent for lead, supporting, and day player roles. The project will follow Mia as she's house sitting for her sister and is terrorized by a neighbor.
