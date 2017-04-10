New York's Financial District has become one of the most exciting...
New York's Financial District used to be a ghost town when the sun went down - a no-man's land for anything more interesting than a Starbucks to keep the investment bankers going through the night. Thanks to a series of hotel openings and mega-construction projects, specifically, the new World Trade Center complex, there has been more opportunity for restaurant openings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|Fu Man Chu
|335,858
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 min
|Ben
|1,320
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|28 min
|2 Dogs
|1,032
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|katieabc
|17,817
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|katieabc
|16,185
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,398
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|313,820
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Lem
|43,824
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC