New York is launching its citywide ferry service on May 1
In this March 30, 2017 photo, a worker sands a pontoon of one of several ferryboats being built for a new fleet of ferries for New York City, at the Metal Shark Shipyard in Franklin, La. The city is investing $335 million in the Citywide Ferry Service, betting that it will attract millions of passengers in waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx that are now a distant walk from overcrowded subways.
