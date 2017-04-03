New York derailment highlights US infrastructure concerns
This June 30, 2008 file photo shows the Casicano Memorial Bridge at center and the Manhattan, New York skyline in the background as a passenger airplane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Improving the nation's roads and bridges would require $120 billion a year through 2020, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation estimate. But annual spending at all levels of government is just $88 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|Mouse
|335,785
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|16 min
|Paul Yanks
|43,773
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|48 min
|2 Dogs
|2,440
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,308
|NYC pays $145,000 Day since Melania Won't live ...
|2 hr
|NEMO the BRILLIANT
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,797
|MAKE TRUMP DISCLOSE His WEALTH and ASSETS !
|4 hr
|Barry McGuire Truth
|46
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Ben
|1,259
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC