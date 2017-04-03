New York derailment highlights US infrastructure concerns

This June 30, 2008 file photo shows the Casicano Memorial Bridge at center and the Manhattan, New York skyline in the background as a passenger airplane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Improving the nation's roads and bridges would require $120 billion a year through 2020, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation estimate. But annual spending at all levels of government is just $88 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.