New York 3-star Amad Anderson, once a Rutgers lean, to visit Thursday
Thursday, the Rutgers staff will receive a visit from Curtis athlete Amad Anderson Jr. , who once claimed there was a 75 percent chance he would commit to Rutgers. However, Anderson has since earned additional offers since that time and hasn't been as outspoken about the Scarlet Knights over the past few months.
