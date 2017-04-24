New ShopRite to include in-house pizz...

New ShopRite to include in-house pizzeria, sit-down cafe & juice bar

14 hrs ago

When the new ShopRite of Hylan Boulevard opens in the new $150 million outdoor shopping center in New Dorp in 2019 it will be much more than a supermarket. An in-house pizzeria run by Staten Island restaurant operator Reggiano's Brick Oven Pizza, and a sit-down cafe with seating for 50 people will be included in the layout of the new 80,000 square foot supermarket.

