New EMT Group Speeding Up Response Time in Busy Queens Neighborhoods
A new EMS division has been deploying more emergency medical technicians to the borough's busiest neighborhoods, part of an effort to decrease response time and increase ambulances across the city. The Queens Tactical Response Group began on Jan. 31, bringing 87 EMTs to work borough-wide as opposed to assigning them to designated avenues and neighborhoods, according to the FDNY .
