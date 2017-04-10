New EMT Group Speeding Up Response Ti...

New EMT Group Speeding Up Response Time in Busy Queens Neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

A new EMS division has been deploying more emergency medical technicians to the borough's busiest neighborhoods, part of an effort to decrease response time and increase ambulances across the city. The Queens Tactical Response Group began on Jan. 31, bringing 87 EMTs to work borough-wide as opposed to assigning them to designated avenues and neighborhoods, according to the FDNY .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 30 min rainmaker2016 16,178
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 32 min rainmaker2016 17,809
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Goober of Glovers... 3,342
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,833
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 1 hr 16mlatino 165
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 43,780
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 2 hr werescrewed 2
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 7 hr Hoopla 1,258
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC