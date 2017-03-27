Meningitis outbreak at Queens' P.S. 63 leaves families horrified
Meningitis is caused by bacteria and is an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control. An outbreak of the deadly and highly contagious disease bacterial meningitis has families at Queens Public School 63 terrified for students' safety, the Daily News has learned.

