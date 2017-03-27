Meningitis outbreak at Queens' P.S. 6...

Meningitis outbreak at Queens' P.S. 63 leaves families horrified

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Meningitis is caused by bacteria and is an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control. An outbreak of the deadly and highly contagious disease bacterial meningitis has families at Queens Public School 63 terrified for students' safety, the Daily News has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 53 min Paul Yanks 43,664
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Brooks Hatlen 17,815
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Basil Fomeen 16,169
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 1 hr Warrior X 1,012
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 1 hr Warrior X 2,219
Ode to Bush (Mar '09) 1 hr Warrior X 2,127
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,418
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr NEMO 3,057
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 335,685
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 14 hr Ben 1,167
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC