Meet NYC's underground jiu jitsu fight club 0:0
A group of martial artists turned the Union Square subway station into a scene straight out of a Chuck Norris movie, grappling on the filthy station floor as commuters walk past. The grapplers were practicing jiu jitsu as part of the "Secret Roll Club," which hosts monthly open-mat battles across the Big Apple at - you guessed it - secret locations.
