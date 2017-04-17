Man wanted for attempted rape, robber...

Man wanted for attempted rape, robbery of woman in Queens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man in a white jacket ambushed a woman on a Queens street Sunday, then dragged her to a fence and tried to rape her before she struggled free, cops said Sunday. The attacker shadowed the 35-year-old victim for several blocks as she walked home, then approached her from behind as she walked towards 74th St. and 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights at about 4:40 p.m. He yanked her by the arms, repeatedly punched her in the back of the head and then dragged her to a nearby fence after she fell to the ground, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Agents of Corruption 63,616
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 35 min Nosir 43,961
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,972
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr tiffany 1,342
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,473
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Harlem, NY (Jun '16) 1 hr Jamie 15
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 1 hr Bumqvist Blows An... 7,803
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,482
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC