Man wanted for attempted rape, robbery of woman in Queens

A man in a white jacket ambushed a woman on a Queens street Sunday, then dragged her to a fence and tried to rape her before she struggled free, cops said Sunday. The attacker shadowed the 35-year-old victim for several blocks as she walked home, then approached her from behind as she walked towards 74th St. and 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights at about 4:40 p.m. He yanked her by the arms, repeatedly punched her in the back of the head and then dragged her to a nearby fence after she fell to the ground, police said.

