Man stabbed to death in wild brawl outside Brooklyn building
A fight outside a Brooklyn apartment building ended with a man fatally stabbed and the other on the run Thursday night, officials and witnesses said. Police found the victim, who's in his 20s, stabbed in the chest on Rockaway Parkway by E. 98th St. in Brownsville just after 8 p.m., cops said.
