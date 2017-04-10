Man stabbed to death in wild brawl ou...

Man stabbed to death in wild brawl outside Brooklyn building

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A fight outside a Brooklyn apartment building ended with a man fatally stabbed and the other on the run Thursday night, officials and witnesses said. Police found the victim, who's in his 20s, stabbed in the chest on Rockaway Parkway by E. 98th St. in Brownsville just after 8 p.m., cops said.

