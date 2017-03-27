Man shot, killed in Brooklyn after so...

Man shot, killed in Brooklyn after soccer game, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min NYStateOfMind 43,686
When should you honk your car horn? 16 min Jimbo 6
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Goober of Glovers... 3,083
Who first said "Let's give it up for ..." 7 hr Guther 1
Joey Chiappetti 8 hr Joey sees the truth 6
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr Paul Yanks 335,720
is Trump paying New York for Melania's choice t... 10 hr Trump LIES 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr High Pitch Eric 1,170
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC