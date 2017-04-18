Man found shot dead in Queens park

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police found a man lying on the ground dead at the Intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd St. in Bayswater Park, Rockaway, Queens. Cops responded to gunfire in Bayswater Park by Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd St. around 9:15 p.m. in Far Rockaway, according to police.

