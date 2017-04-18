Man falls to death climbing down bed sheet rope to flee police in New York
A man fell to his death in Brooklyn on Tuesday using leopard print bed sheets to climb out a window while fleeing from police. Police were seeking the man, 21-year-old Jamel Chandler, to arrest him for robbery, according to PIX 11 in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|32 min
|Mouse
|44,002
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,878
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,020
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,501
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,991
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|1 hr
|payme
|6
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|tiffany
|1,471
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC