Man falls to death climbing down bed ...

Man falls to death climbing down bed sheet rope to flee police in New York

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A man fell to his death in Brooklyn on Tuesday using leopard print bed sheets to climb out a window while fleeing from police. Police were seeking the man, 21-year-old Jamel Chandler, to arrest him for robbery, according to PIX 11 in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 32 min Mouse 44,002
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,878
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 7,020
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,501
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,991
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... 1 hr payme 6
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr tiffany 1,471
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC