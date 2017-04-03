Man charged with desecrating body tri...

Man charged with desecrating body tried to fly to Jamaica, cops say

Read more: NJ.com

A New York man charged along with his sister earlier this year with desecrating the body of her husband was detained as he attempted to board a flight to Jamaica in January, officials said this week. Authorities announced in January that Orville Cousins and his sister, Adrienne Smith, of Bergenfield, were behind the disposal of Smith's husband, Randolph Smith, whose body parts were found in six plastic containers in Burlington City - 80 miles from the couple's home.

