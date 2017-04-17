Man accused of pushing actress onto tracks is held without bail 0:0

Man accused of pushing actress onto t...

Man accused of pushing actress onto tracks is held without bail

Read more: New York Post

Kimani Stephenson, 24, was remanded at his Manhattan arraignment Sunday night on charges of attempted murder, assault and sex abuse for the attack on Bonnie Currie, 22. He allegedly grabbed the petite starlet's breast and crotch as she waited for a train at the 14th Street-Sixth Avenue station. After the alarmed woman told him to "F-k off," he tossed her onto the tracks, authorities said.

New York, NY

