Judge washes up dead along the Hudson River 0:0
A pioneering judge, who became the first Muslim woman in US history to serve on the bench, was found dead Wednesday - washed up on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River, sources said. Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway at around 2:15 p.m., according to police sources.
Read more at New York Post.
