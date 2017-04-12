Judge washes up dead along the Hudson...

Judge washes up dead along the Hudson River 0:0

Read more: New York Post

A pioneering judge, who became the first Muslim woman in US history to serve on the bench, was found dead Wednesday - washed up on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River, sources said. Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway at around 2:15 p.m., according to police sources.

