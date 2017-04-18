Judge chides murderer for asking to delay sentence for wedding

Fruitquana Hawkins pleaded guilty for the murder of Timothy Tripp inside the Edge Bar and Lounge on Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica on June 14, 2014, after he grabbed napkins off the victim's table. A Queens man who admitted to senselessly killing an innocent man over a napkin was scolded by a judge for wanting to delay the start of his 22-year sentence so he can get married.

