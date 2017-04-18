Judge chides murderer for asking to d...

Judge chides murderer for asking to delay sentence for wedding

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Fruitquana Hawkins pleaded guilty for the murder of Timothy Tripp inside the Edge Bar and Lounge on Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica on June 14, 2014, after he grabbed napkins off the victim's table. A Queens man who admitted to senselessly killing an innocent man over a napkin was scolded by a judge for wanting to delay the start of his 22-year sentence so he can get married.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! 2 hr Billy Clinton - T... 8
18 to 25 yr olds should prepare to be drafted f... 2 hr I See the Light Too 8
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr J D Power and Ass... 3,493
News Smithtown parishioners planning protest of chur... (Aug '07) 2 hr Under a Palm 1,821
HILLARY TRENDING ! - Just NOT TRUMP ! 2 hr NO TRUMP HERE 7
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Just Bev 17,829
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 3 hr 2 Dogs 1,038
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr Assfadays45 1,373
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr jimi-yank 43,978
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC