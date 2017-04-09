It's back: Lawmakers revive 421a as A...

It's back: Lawmakers revive 421a as Affordable NY

15 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Two years after a punt to the private sector, lawmakers voted late Sunday to revive the 421a developer tax abatement, part of the state's $163 billion budget. The program, now called Affordable New York, closely follows Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal from January.

