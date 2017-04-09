It's back: Lawmakers revive 421a as Affordable NY
Two years after a punt to the private sector, lawmakers voted late Sunday to revive the 421a developer tax abatement, part of the state's $163 billion budget. The program, now called Affordable New York, closely follows Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal from January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most big cities are not family friendly
|2 min
|katieabc
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 min
|jimi-yank
|335,792
|Trump's stock in the Missiles company Profited ...
|29 min
|BombingProfits
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,801
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Pinoy96
|3,327
|Topix Titles are Must to Read. Comments are
|1 hr
|TrumpBombed4Ratin...
|1
|NYC vs Russia Thermonuclear Fun
|2 hr
|roll the dice
|6
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Carlos
|43,771
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC