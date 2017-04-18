Inwood brawl leaves bystander shot, f...

Inwood brawl leaves bystander shot, fighter in hospital

A wild melee erupted on an Inwood street corner early Saturday, leaving one brawler hospitalized and a bystander grazed by a stray bullet, police said. Gunfire soon erupted and a 45-year-old man was grazed in the foot by a stray slug, cops said.

