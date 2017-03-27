Invited To A Seder? Here's What To Br...

Invited To A Seder? Here's What To Bring Your Host

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Forward

It's always a good idea to bring a little gift when you're invited to a dinner party, and when you're invited to a Seder - where presumably your host has been cooking and preparing for days if not weeks - a particularly thoughtful offering is in order. But what's appropriate, and how should it be presented? A few days ago, we shared some of our favorite new cookbooks and haggadot , any of which would make fine Passover gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 9 min tiffany 1,173
Adoptions performed by Attorney Stanley Michelman (Sep '13) 13 min jcollins226 24
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 15 min Wondering 3,102
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 17 min Yanks are Cranks 43,695
BOLO SAM A. vic ALBANY RD 33 min Blk GMC 1
JULIAN ASSANGE Dating PAMELA ANDERSON ! 34 min Tommy Lee Jones P... 1
is Trump paying New York for Melania's choice t... 38 min Time for a Change 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Bring Back Arod 335,722
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC