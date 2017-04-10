Grandfather Busted for Child Porn Aft...

Grandfather Busted for Child Porn After Fight with Bus Driver: Prosecutors

A Staten Island grandfather who goes by the online alias "Nimfeater" was busted for possession and solicitation of child pornography after he handed his phone to police in an attempt to vindicate himself following a fight with a Manhattan bus driver, according to prosecutors. Blaise Caroleo, 51, of Travis, was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court on last week on charges that he sexually exploited a minor, distributed, received and possessed child porn after police and federal investigators found images on his phone of girls as young as 7 being raped, according to court documents.

