Girl, 13, Killed Retrieving Phone From Subway Tracks
According to NBC New York, A teenage girl was killed in Queens Sunday afternoon after trying to retrieve a lost item from the subway tracks and being hit by a train. The NYPD said the call came in just before 4 p.m. The girl, identified as 13-year-old Diana Kadribasic of Queens, was fatally struck by an R train when she was on the tracks trying to get her cellphone.The accident occurred at 63rd Road and Queens Boulevard, near the 63rd Drive - Rego Park station on the E/M/R lines.
