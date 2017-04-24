Get to know the new Wonder Woman and Spider-Man

In this combination photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the premiere of the "Fast & Furious 6" on May 21, 2013 in Universal City, Calif., left, and Tom Holland attends the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" on Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. Gadot stars in "Wonder Woman", in theaters on June 2 and Holland stars in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in theaters on July 15. You know the names and you've met them briefly before, but this summer Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Holland's Spider-Man take center stage in blockbusters all their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.