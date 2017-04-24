Get to know the new Wonder Woman and ...

Get to know the new Wonder Woman and Spider-Man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

You know the names and you've met them briefly before, but this summer Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Holland's Spider-Man take stage in blockbusters all their own. Both face the gargantuan task of revitalizing brands and properties that could use some help: For "Wonder Woman," the thus critically-derided DC Comics films, and for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony hopes its lone comic book property can launch its own extended universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,990
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr NYStateOfMind 336,142
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr jimi-yank 44,121
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr NEMO 3,699
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 4 hr reddevil76 6,503
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 5 hr rainmaker2016 16,228
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 8 hr idk 173
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 10 hr Ben 1,569
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC