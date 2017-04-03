Former Rugby Pro Must Pay $1.23M to V...

Former Rugby Pro Must Pay $1.23M to Victims of Drunken Rampage, Judge Rules

A former professional rugby player has been ordered by a judge to pay three victims of his 2015 drunken rampage on the Upper West Side $1.23 million in damages, according to an opinion filed last week. German tourist Carolin Dekeyser and Manhattan couple Joseph Cartright and Ruth Fowler Read filed their suit against Matthew Lodge after the Australian athlete harassed Dekeyser before attacking Cartright and terrorizing his family in their West End Avenue apartment, located near 76th Street, early in the morning of Oct. 16, 2015.

