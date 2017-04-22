For Earth Day, a look back at some of...

For Earth Day, a look back at some of the best green building designs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

It's Earth Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate across the city. But while we've got you here, why not have a look back at some the most interesting green developments out there? This mixed-use concept at the Rem Koolhaas parcel at 511 West 18th Street would include residences, an art gallery and the kicker: 10 levels of indoor farming terraces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,056
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,918
France should leave the EU 1 hr Frenchie 1
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 2 hr Liamala 172
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Guinness Drinker 3,550
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 7,823
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 2 hr Guinness Drinker 9
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr Diehard Yankee Fan 44,031
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 22 hr Ben 1,532
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC