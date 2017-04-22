For Earth Day, a look back at some of the best green building designs

It's Earth Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate across the city. But while we've got you here, why not have a look back at some the most interesting green developments out there? This mixed-use concept at the Rem Koolhaas parcel at 511 West 18th Street would include residences, an art gallery and the kicker: 10 levels of indoor farming terraces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.