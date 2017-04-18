Footage shows New York judge hours before death3 min ago

Footage shows New York judge hours be...

Footage shows New York judge hours before death

New York, April 20 Security officials have recovered video surveillance footage of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first Muslim judge in the US, walking alone near the Hudson River, about 12 hours before her body was found in the water, the New York Police Department said. The body of Judge Abdus-Salaam, 65, was found on April 12 in the river, and though no note was found, law enforcement said it was a possible suicide.

