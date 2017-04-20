Firefighter dead after five-story fal...

Firefighter dead after five-story fall battling blaze 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: New York Post

The fire started on the second floor of a residential building on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, around 2:30 p.m. The injured firefighter was in a ladder bucket while attempting to extinguish the flames when he fell, sources and witnesses said. "One of them was controlling the ladder and the other was in the basket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We VS We (Nov '09) 5 min Sour Shoes 2,482
MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS ! 20 min Steven Squawking ... 21
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 26 min Ben 1,495
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 47 min The Feed Store Boys 3,510
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 51 min the don 44,009
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 55 min the don 335,993
Skype Names 55 min leesdoinit2 18
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC