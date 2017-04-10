Fight Over Money in Credit Card Scam Led to Fatal High-Rise Toss: Sources
A violent dispute over money owed in a credit card scam precipitated a man's deadly 15-story plunge from a Brooklyn balcony Tuesday, police sources said. John "White Boy" Morales, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon for tossing partner-in-crime Miguel Santiago, 53, over the railing after an argument over money he believed the dead man owed him from an identity theft operation, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|52 min
|MISTER MISTER
|1,322
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,859
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|1,032
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|katieabc
|17,817
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|katieabc
|16,185
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|3,398
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|313,820
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Lem
|43,824
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC