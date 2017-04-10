Fight Over Money in Credit Card Scam Led to Fatal High-Rise Toss: Sources

A violent dispute over money owed in a credit card scam precipitated a man's deadly 15-story plunge from a Brooklyn balcony Tuesday, police sources said. John "White Boy" Morales, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon for tossing partner-in-crime Miguel Santiago, 53, over the railing after an argument over money he believed the dead man owed him from an identity theft operation, the sources said.

